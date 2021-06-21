SIx reasons why the Ford Mustang Mach-E is the choice of leaders (sponsored)

If you’re in the market for a new car, the choice can seem bewildering, but often boils down to a simple decision: to go with the herd, or stand out from the crowd. Do you lead, or do you follow? With the arrival of the new Ford Mustang Mach-E sports utility vehicle (SUV), real leaders can now show the same foresight in their choice of car as they do in everything else.

In less than nine years, the sale of new cars powered by fossil fuels will be banned in the UK. Now, more than ever before, is the perfect time to go electric. And with its impressive range, sporting heritage and stunning good looks, the Mustang Mach-E is the perfect car to do it in.

What’s more, if you’re choosing a company car, electric vehicles are liable for a benefit-in-kind rate of just 1 per cent† in the current UK tax year, compared with 27 per cent for a higher-emitting vehicle. And if you drive regularly into London, going electric’s a no-brainer. From October this year, only fully electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles will be exempt from the daily congestion charge of £15. For weekday drivers, that’s more than £3,500 back in your pocket every year.

The Mustang Mach-E is the sensible choice on paper, and a brilliant choice on tarmac. Here are six reasons why:

Brilliant design

The Mustang is an American icon. The Ford designers have taken key features that make the iconic car so special and redefined them in this sleek all-electric SUV, right down to the “tri-bar” design of the rear lights. The “shark” nose and long bonnet evoke the sporting heritage of the Mustang name, as does the deceptive coupé roofline. This is a particularly clever piece of visual magic. Colouring the raised part of the roof black preserves the lines of the car, while increasing interior headroom for rear passengers – the car can accommodate three in comfort.

The latest technology

The Mustang Mach-E is supremely well connected, equipped with a 4G wireless modem to enable over-the-air software updates. The elegant high-definition digital instrument cluster shows the car’s range, speed and vehicle health, to keep the driver’s focus on the road ahead. Keyless entry is standard: the car recognises your approach and unlocks the doors, which then open at the push of a button. At the heart of the car’s entertainment and information system is the new Ford SYNC 4A system, which is currently exclusive to the Mustang Mach-E. SYNC 4A features advanced route planning and conversational voice recognition – tell it you’re hungry, and it’ll find somewhere nearby to eat. It can also personalise the settings of each driver, so that when you take the wheel, the car’s displays and entertainment instantly reflect your preferences. SYNC 4A communicates with both Android and Apple smartphones, and the FordPass app allows you to plan your route on a phone and then sync it wirelessly to your car.

Impressive performance

Because the Mustang Mach-E is electric, response is immediate, and all the torque of the motor is instantly available. Power is delivered to the rear wheels (in two-wheel-drive models), or to all four wheels via two electric motors in four-wheel-drive models. In the latter configuration, the Mustang Mach-E can accelerate to 62mph in 5.1 seconds‡. What’s more, the Mustang Mach-E can travel up to 379 miles between charges* – more than most people in England drive in a week. For charging away from home, the FordPass app offers access to the high-speed IONITY network, where you can add more than 70 miles range in just 10 minutes**. The app lets you leave the car charging while you enjoy a coffee break. It will message you when the Mach-E is ready to go.

Practical, comfortable interior

The cabin of the Mustang Mach-E is a very nice place indeed, with comfortable, supportive seats in hand-stitched vegan leather. The absence of a transmission tunnel means that the back seat can accommodate three adults in comfort, while in-car sounds come from a unique system designed by Bang & Olufsen (extended range battery vehicles only). All this comfort comes without any compromise on storage space. The boot has a capacity of 402 litres, and with the back seats folded down this increases to 1,420 litres for your luggage. There’s even extra space under the bonnet, where you’d find the engine in a fossil-fuel car. In the waterproof compartment here you can store the supplied charging cable or your muddy walking boots. There’s lots of interior storage space as well – and a handy shelf for mobile phones that supports wireless charging.

Enhanced safety and security

Nothing fazes the Mustang Mach-E, not even a driver who’s forgotten their car keys. Using the keyless entry option, drivers can unlock the car by tapping a numeric code on to a touch-sensitive pad that’s built in to the driver’s door. On the road, the Co-Pilot 360 is a driver-assistance system that features speed sign recognition, lane keeping technology and adaptive cruise control with Stop-and-Go. This highly advanced system is designed to help safe drivers stay safe. It can also maintain a set distance from the vehicle in front, and even bring the car to a halt in traffic.

Joy of driving

Whether you’re driving for business, family or for the pure pleasure of being behind the wheel, the Mustang Mach-E has a driving mode to suit. Active mode is the perfect choice for everyday driving, delivering a blend of all-electric serenity and signature Mustang performance. The steering, electronic stability control and throttle is balanced for a comfortable, rewarding drive. For more excitement, switch to Untamed mode. This is the Mustang Mach-E unleashed, with sharper steering, enhanced throttle response and increased regenerative braking. Matching the performance is an enhanced interior propulsion sound and – in four-wheel-drive models – sporty orange lighting. Whisper mode is an altogether calmer experience, with lighter steering and a softer accelerator response, for a more relaxed drive. The Mustang Mach-E also offers an innovative one-pedal drive system, using only the accelerator pedal. When you release the pedal, the car decelerates, and uses the power generated by the brakes to top up the car’s battery charge.

* Based on WLTP test procedure. Applies to RWD model with extended range.

** Extended range RWD model only. Charge power can decrease with increasing state of charge. Actual charge times and charge speeds can vary based on different factors (Weather, temperature, driving behaviour).

† Benefit In Kind (BIK) rates are not applicable to retail or private car buyers. BIK rates are the monthly taxation payment applicable to company car users. BIK rates were correct at the time of printing and are based on taxation rates for 2021/22 tax year.

‡ Ford test data based on testing methodology using 1ft rollout ie from a rolling start.

For more information or to book a test drive, visit Ford.co.uk