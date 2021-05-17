In less than nine years, the sale of new cars powered by fossil fuels is set to be banned in the UK. Now, more than ever before, is the perfect time to go electric.

One by one, the barriers to owning an all-electric vehicle are falling, and anxiety about the lack of charging stations, or limited vehicle range, is diminishing with each new station and each new car. The new all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E, for instance, can travel more than 370 miles on a single charge* – that’s 90 miles more than you’d need to drive from London to Newcastle. Advances in battery and charger technology have reduced charging times – the Mustang Mach-E can recharge up to 80 per cent in less than 40 minutes**, using the fast-growing Ionity network of high-speed chargers.

It gets better: electric company cars are liable for a maximum benefit-in-kind rate of just 1 per cent† from the UK tax system – compared with up to 37 per cent for petrol or diesel-engine alternatives. And if you drive regularly into London, going electric’s a no-brainer. From October this year, only fully electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles will be exempt from the daily congestion charge of £15. For drivers who commute five days a week, that’s more than £3,500 back in your pocket every year.

And there’s more… here are six reasons why it’s smart to go electric with the Mustang Mach-E.

1. Value

If your company provides you with a car, the tax collector likes to remind you that it’s a perk and tax it as such. A fossil-fuel car costing £40,000 new might attract as much as £6,000 in annual tax, but for a similarly priced electric car, even a high-rate taxpayer would pay just £160. It’s also significantly cheaper to charge an electric car than to fill up a car with petrol.

2. Responsiveness

There aren’t many fossil fuel cars as responsive as the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The twin-engined all-wheel-drive model lays down all its power when you put your foot to the floor and can reach 62mph from a standing start in just 5.1 seconds‡. While decelerating, the smart one-pedal drive system allows you to bring the car to a gradual standstill by releasing only the accelerator, using the energy generated to recharge the batteries.

3. Range

Thanks to the latest battery technology, the rear-wheel drive extended range Ford Mustang Mach-E has a range of up to 379 miles between charges* – enough to get from Birmingham to Glasgow with miles to spare. The non-reflective dash screen keeps the driver constantly and precisely updated on the miles remaining.

4. Charge

The FordPass app gives you access to the Ionity network of high-speed charging stations, which can recharge the Mustang Mach-E from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 40 minutes** – the time it takes to grab a coffee and a sandwich. The FordPass app also makes it easy to pay for the power you use and can guide you to your nearest charging point wherever you are. At home, the Mustang Mach-E can charge overnight from a standard household electricity supply, using the cable provided.

5. Space

The Mustang Mach-E carries the heritage of an iconic American sports car inside a sleek SUV package. The deceptively high roofline means there’s room inside for five adults to travel in comfort and the flat cabin floor (thanks to the absence of a transmission tunnel) means even the middle back-seat passenger can plant their feet comfortably. The boot has an impressive 402 litre capacity which, with the seats folded down, increases to 1,420 litres for your luggage. There’s also additional storage space at the front under the bonnet, right where you might normally find an engine.

6. Sound

On a long journey, engine noise can be a major cause of annoyance and stress. Not here. As an all-electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E can glide along almost silently. Even the quietest parts of your favourite music or audiobook will sound crisp and clear through the car’s specially designed B&O speaker system (extended range battery vehicles only). Of course, if you want to growl a bit, that’s fine too. The Mustang Mach-E has three driving modes – Active, Whisper and Untamed – to meet your every mood. Active mode combines all-electric serenity with Mustang performance, balancing steering, electronic stability control and throttle for a comfortable, rewarding drive; Whisper mode gives the steering a lighter feel and reduces interior sounds; while Untamed mode unleashes the full potential of the Mustang Mach-E – sharpening the steering, enhancing the throttle response and giving you the feeling of stronger deceleration effects. On the all-wheel-drive model, these modes can even be complemented by ambient lighting.

* Based on WLTP test procedure. Applies to RWD model with extended range.

** Extended range RWD model only. Charge power can decrease with increasing state of charge. Actual charge times and charge speeds can vary based on different factors (Weather, temperature, driving behaviour).

† Benefit In Kind (BIK) rates are not applicable to retail or private car buyers. BIK rates are the monthly taxation payment applicable to company car users. BIK rates were correct at the time of printing and are based on taxation rates for 2021/22 tax year.

‡ Ford test data based on testing methodology using 1-ft rollout ie from a rolling start.

