Survey finds the least reliable car

CONSUMER advice expert Which? has found, surprisingly, that the Volvo XC90, the Swedish marque’s flagship SUV, is the least reliable car in a wide ranging survey.

Despite being a car maker with a reputation for safety (it did, after all, invent the three-point seat belt, the Side-Impact Protection system, the Whiplash Protection System… the list goes on), Volvo needs to work more on its long-term reliability, the magazine said.

The survey explored the reliability of cars across two life stages — 0-3 years and 3-8 years — using a survey of 47,013 people (mostly Which? members) carried out between December 2019 and February 2020. The survey looked at not only the most unreliable models, but the most unreliable brands, the most-loved cars, annual mileages, and what car participants are thinking of buying next.

The XC90’s reliability, said Which?, isn’t so bad as to be remarkable in the first three years of ownership. However, those three years (after which the main warranty expires) are something of a calm before a storm of ailments arrive. A staggering 74% of respondents who own three-to-eight year old XC90s reported faults, the highest fault rate of any car in any age group. Making this worse was the fact that 15.8% said they had experienced issues that saw their car breakdown or fail to start.

“Common issues are rife,” said Which?, including problems with the exhaust/emission control, engine cooling system, exterior door handles and locks and interior trim.

Volvo responded to the results by saying: “We never compromise on safety and always take any action required to ensure the safety of our customers. In addition to safety recalls, we constantly monitor the reliability of our products and carry out free in-service campaigns to update certain items where a systematic concern is identified.”

The Which? survey also found that the enduring stereotype that German engineering is the best in the world is no longer true, with no German carmaker breaking the top half of it’s reliability rankings.

The top tier of the list is instead dominated by Japanese companies, with Lexus, Toyota, Suzuki and Honda taking the four top spots. Mazda, Subaru and Mitsubishi, also got in the points (in 6th, 8th and 9th respectively), with the top 10 rounded out by Mini (5th), Hyundai (7th) and Peugeot (10th).

Although Mini is owned by BMW, a German firm, BMW itself only managed to make 19th, with Which? citing “higher-than-average fault rates and lengthy garage times”. This did, however, make it the highest ranking car maker from the country. Fellow countrymen Volkswagen, Mercedes and Audi, came 20th, 22nd and 26th respectively. It’s also important to note that only 34 car makers were ranked, meaning all of these brands were closer to the back of the grid than the front.

Other trends were also identified in regards to segment and powertrain. Luxury cars, for example, despite being the most expensive surveyed (duh), were the least reliable. The average price of a new car from two of the least reliable brands in the survey, Land Rover and Tesla, is £58,000, which is more than £26,000 more than the average across the survey. Several other brands with significant price tags including Jaguar, Alfa Romeo (surprise, surprise) and Mercedes found themselves in the latter half of the table.

Land Rover responded by saying: “Land Rover is introducing software over the air to its new products, allowing remote updates. Having analysed Which?’s research, Land Rover understands that 0.12% of Range Rover Velar and 0.22% of Range Rover Sport [two models the magazine recommended be recalled due to software faults] customers have been surveyed. We don’t believe this representative of the vast majority of satisfied customers.”

Tesla, meanwhile, who received criticism for faults with exterior door handles and locks, said: “We review every vehicle […] before it leaves the factory. Our warranties cover any replacements necessary for door handles for up to four years, and […] Tesla can perform repair work via mobile service, which can be done at a customer’s home or office.”

It is also worth noting that, despite any alleged faults, Tesla has been voted to be the most-loved car brand in multiple surveys, including Which?’s.

