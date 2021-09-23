Petrol stations in UK warn of fuel supply issues as lorry driver shortage bites

Two major petrol station operators have warned that they are struggling to supply fuel to forecourts due to a lack of lorry drivers, though motorists have been told not to panic.

Fuel station chain BP said it was facing supply issues as it struggles to maintain fuel stocks at its sites across the UK, with at least one fuel unavailable at 100 forecourts, while Esso said some of its petrol stations operated alongside Tesco are also affected.

It’s understood that BP has informed the government of its difficulties, with the company saying it only had two-thirds of the normal forecourt stock levels required to keep operating normally.

There have been reports of forecourts either rationing fuel supplies at the pumps or being shut completely, as they wait for new stocks of petrol and diesel to arrive.

However, a BP spokesperson claimed that only “a handful” of service stations had temporarily closed, and action was being taken to address the issues. While these reports could stoke panic buying in customers, the firm has assured people that stocks will be manageable if they buy their fuel as normal.

Most locations have been told that they will not be restocked for one and a half days a week, which will restrict the amount of fuel on site. BP confirmed that its motorway locations will be made a priority for restocking.

The problems are arising because of the shortage of HGV drivers in the UK. Research has found that Brexit and the pandemic saw 14,000 European drivers return to the continent, but since then only six hundred drivers have returned. This comes on top of an overall shortage of HGV drivers in the UK.

While the Road Haulage Association says that there are 516,000 HGV licence holders in the UK, only 278,000 (54%) are in employment. Poor working conditions with long hours working away from home mean HGV driving is unappealing, even though it’s one of the most vital parts of the UK’s transport infrastructure. In response, some companies such as Aldi have boosted pay and incentives.

BP outsources its fuel deliveries to Hoyer, but while the firm is training new drivers it’s struggling to retain staff. BP hopes to stabilise its stocks by mid-October but there could be difficulties in the next few weeks.

The fuel company has joined other firms such as Tesco and Iceland, as well as trade association Logistic UK, in calling for the UK government to introduce 10,000 temporary work visas to allow EU drivers back into the country to alleviate the crisis. But the Government has rejected those pleas, insisting that firms should train and recruit from the UK workforce instead.

To help that, the Department for Transport has proposed to shorten the process of applying for an HGV licence and taking the test. It wants drivers who have passed their test to drive an 18-tonne lorry to be able to drive a 44-tonne articulated truck without having to take a trailer test. It has also proposed removing the reversing elements of the exam, to free up examiners so that they are available to pass more drivers.

However, industry experts have called the proposals dangerous, as newly qualified drivers will be let out on to the road in vehicles that they have had no experience in.

