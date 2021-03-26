WITH PRE-SEASON testing now over, it’s “go, go, go” for the 2021 Formula 1 Championship. If you want to know race dates, TV schedules and what each team’s car looks like, read on.

The F1 calendar 2021 has been shaken up by the coronavirus pandemic once more, which continues to affect both the schedule as well as well as the ability for spectators to attend the races.

The grid also looks different, with two teams having undergone significant rebrands — say hello to the Aston Martin and Alpine F1 teams— and a number of seats filled by new drivers, including one returning world champion.

Here’s Driving.co.uk‘s guide to the teams, drivers and races of the 2021 F1 season.

F1 calendar 2021

Coronavirus-related disruption means that, as in 2020, we’ll see cars whizzing around tracks that don’t usually appear on the Formula 1 calendar.

These include Portimão in Portugal, which F1 visited last year for the first time in 25 years. The track delivered an exciting race for drivers and fans, so we’re looking forward to more of the same.

However, the season will also see the return of some races that weren’t possible last year, including many of the far-flung “flyaway” venues. These include Australia, America, Brazil, and perhaps most notably, Monaco.

March 28: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (Start time: 16:00)

April 18: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola

May 2: Portugese Grand Prix, Portimão

May 9: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

May 23: Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo

June 06: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

June 13: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

June 27: French Grand Prix, Le Castellet

July 2: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

July 18: British Grand Prix, Silverstone

August 01: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

August 29: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

September 5: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

September 12: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

September 26: Russian Grand Prix, Sochi

October 3: Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay

October 10: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

October 24: United States Grand Prix, Austin

October 31: Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

November 7: Brazilian Grand Prix, São Paulo

November 21: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

December 5: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

December 12: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

How to watch F1 races in the UK this year

Sky Sports F1

You’ll be able to watch every race, as well as the qualifying and practice sessions, on Sky Sports F1, which costs £18 per month for people already paying for Sky TV, or £43 per month alongside Sky TV. As part of the package you also get exclusive documentaries and interviews from the Sky Sports F1 team, as well as historic races.

You can also watch using Now TV, which offers Sky Sports Day Passes for £9.99, or monthly passes for £33.99.

Channel 4 coverage

For those on a budget, once again there will be extended highlights of all F1 races on Channel 4, which will also show live coverage of the British Grand Prix in July. Highlights will also be available on the channel’s on-demand service, All 4.

Channel 4 will be showing 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying highlights at 6.30pm on Saturday, March 27, and race highlights at 7.30pm on Sunday, March 28. Once again, Steve Jones is joined by David Coulthard and Mark Webber for presenting duties and analysis.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Also, don’t miss the third season of Netflix exclusive series Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which went live today on the streaming service. It’s a brilliant behind-the-scenes look at the sport, showing much more of the drama, tantrums and tears that are often unseen by the regular TV cameras. Just hearing F1 team members swearing was quite the revelation when the first series aired, but it makes the characters involved in the sport much more human.

The third season covers the shortened 2020 F1 championship, focusing on Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and other top drivers as Covid-19 turned the world upside down.

2021 F1 team guide

Here are the runners and riders, to coin a phrase, for the 2021 F1 season. Which team has the best-looking car, do you think, and which drivers will you be supporting this year? Let us know in the comments.

Alfa Romeo

Despite the absence of team principal Frederic Vasseur at pre-season testing thanks to a bout of coronavirus, Alfa Romeo had a productive weekend, clocking up more miles than any team other than AlphaTauri.

Kimi Räikkönen, very much the elder statesman of the F1 grid at 41 years old, managed 166 laps on the final day — a bigger one-day total than anyone else across the weekend.

Raikkonen also had good (but characteristically few) things to say about Alfa’s C41 car. “Feeling-wise, it is better than last year,” he said.

Another old hand, Robert Kubica, will be on reserve driver duties but Räikkönen will again be racing alongside Antonio Giovinazzi, marking the third season that the duo have represented Alfa on the grid.

The Italian echoed the sentiments of his team-mate, telling Sky Italia that he was “happy with the feeling of the car”. That doesn’t give too much away but we won’t really know how fast it is until the first race.

AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri came out as one of the victors of testing in Bahrain, and they look in strong form going into the first race.

Once again the team will be represented by Pierre Gasly, who had a stormer of a season in 2020, despite the blow of being demoted from the Red Bull team the season before. The Frenchman gained his maiden pole position at last year’s Italian Grand Prix and has been widely lauded as one of the sport’s rising stars.

The same goes for newcomer Yuki Tsunoda, who, on paper, was the second best driver in pre-season testing. That could just be testament to the unreliability of pre-season testing as a metric for season performance, but if we adopt a cup-half-full approach, it could simply mean that he and the team are ones to keep an eye on.

Alpine F1

Renault F1’s rebrand as Alpine for the 2021 season has comprised much more than simply swapping out a yellow livery for a striking blue and red one.

The team has brought Fernando Alonso back in to the fold, who won his two World Drivers’ Championships with Renault back in 2005 and 2006, and long-term team principal Cyril Abiteboul has left after two decades with the outfit.

Alonso looked at home in the Alpine car during testing despite his two years out of the sport, and the fact that he has metal plates in his jaw courtesy of a cycling incident a couple of weeks ago.

Esteban Ocon, who is now in his second season with the team, also seemed comfortable and will want to prove himself against his championship-winning team mate after gaining his first podium at the Styrian Grand Prix last year.

As a team, Alpine will want to justify the odd design of its car, which has a somewhat bulbous airbox, as well as build on the incremental progress that the team has been making for the past few seasons.

Aston Martin F1

Another new name on the grid, Aston Martin’s return to Formula One after more than sixty years has been one of the headline stories of the 2021 pre-season.

The team has much to feel optimistic about: it’s got a four-time world champion on its roster in Sebastian Vettel, while Lance Stroll grabbed himself a pole position and two podiums during last season (and, arguably, was unlucky not to walk away with more).

However, the team’s testing weekend in Bahrain was somewhat shaky, with Vettel confined to the pitlane for a large swathe of it due to a number of mechanical issues, including with the gearbox.

By the end of the weekend, the German had only completed 117 testing laps — the least of any driver, and not much than half of the lap count achieved by Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri. Vettel didn’t even manage to try out his AMR21 car on the soft tyres.

Ferrari F1

After a bleak performance in 2019, Ferrari has already made it clear that it doesn’t expect to be winning any F1 races until 2022, when new regulations come into effect. However, that doesn’t mean that it’s written off the 2021 season entirely.

The introduction of Carlos Sainz means that both its seats are occupied by young, talented drivers with plenty of points under their belt, and Charles Leclerc’s performances at last year’s Austrian and British grands prix are proof of his ability to seemingly defy the limitations of a car lacking in quality.

Testing was a mixed bag for the duo, with Sainz seeming to struggle to get to grips with the SF21 car, but Leclerc put in some confidence-inspiring laps and team principal Mattia Binotto said that he feels that the team has “improved in many areas compared to last season”.

Binotto also expressed confidence that the SF21’s straight line speed has greatly improved over 2020’s somewhat lacklustre SF1000.

Haas F1

The forecast isn’t great for Haas in 2021. It’s now represented by two new drivers who are both fresh out of Formula 2 — Mick Schumacher (son of the legendary Michael Schumacher) and Nikita Mazepin — and the team has developed its car the least of any team over the winter break.

Haas also confirmed that it won’t be developing the car throughout the season, instead focusing its resources on staying abreast of the 2022 regulations — meaning that the biggest difference from last year’s car is a new livery that evokes the colours of Russia (a nod to title sponsor Uralkali, which is part-owned by Mazepin’s father).

However, the Ferrari powerplant used by the team is more competitive this year, and Schumacher won last year’s F2 championship. Plus, this year’s VF21 car looked consistent over Haas’ 402 testing laps, if not spectacularly fast.

McLaren F1

After a promising season in which it grabbed third place in the Constructor’s Championship (albeit as much though consistency as outright performance) McLaren has made a raft of changes to its 2021 car, most notably replacing its Renault power unit with one from Mercedes.

It’s also drawn attention from the other F1 garages thanks to its unique rear diffuser, which cleverly says abreast of new regulations governing downforce while giving the team a possible advantage over the rest of the grid.

McLaren’s optimism will be bolstered by the introduction of multiple race winner Daniel Ricciardo, who looked to be successfully getting to grips with the new car during testing, pushing the MCL35M towards its limits on the final day.

The Australian did admit that he still needed to adjust to the car’s braking system — meaning we might not see any of his characteristic late braking during the first couple of races.

Ricciardo’s British team mate Lando Norris is one of the new generation of superstars, who will be hoping to follow up on some excellent performances in 2020 and keen to prove himself against his more experienced and decorated team-mate.

Despite a fierce rivalry on track, the pair seem to get on well and are undeniably one of the most likable duos on the grid.

Mercedes F1

Having won the last seven consecutive Constructor’s Championships and convinced the freshly-knighted Sir Lewis Hamilton to put pen to paper on a new contract, there was no reason before pre-season testing to think that Mercedes would be anything other than dominant in 2021.

However, Bahrain proved anything but perfect for the team, with two spins by Hamilton, on the second and third day, while his team mate Valtteri Bottas admitted that the new W12 car was “snappy and unforgiving”. Mercedes racked up only 303 laps over the weekend.

Hamilton claimed the car was “just not quick enough” and said the team had a lot of work to do before the first race.

However, all may not be as it seems: Mercedes has previously been accused of sandbagging (the practice of underperforming in order to deceive opponents). So it remains to be seen if this is to be the last of Lewis Hamilton’s consecutive world championships or if 2021 will be the year we see him break Michael Schumacher’s record and pick up his eighth world title.

Red Bull Racing

Is this the year that Max Verstappen wins his first F1 championship? The Dutch wunderkind said that pre-testing had been “definitely the best” of his career, and Red Bull looks to be well-prepared for the 2021 season — that’s not always the case for the team, and heading into the first race, it stands in better stead than Mercedes, its biggest rival.

However, team principal Christian Horner said that he still feels Mercedes are the out-and-out favourites for the 2021 title: “We’ve seen Mercedes struggle a couple of years ago in pre-season testing and then they smashed us all at the first race at Melbourne,” he told Sky Sports.

There are plenty of reasons for Red Bull to be cautiously optimistic, though. Its short run speed — something it has struggled with in the past — was reportedly 0.5 seconds quicker than that of Mercedes during testing, which bodes well for Qualifying sessions. Engine supplier Honda is on its way out of the sport, and wants nothing more than to end on a high. And new addition Sergio Perez proved himself to be one of the most adept drivers on the grid last year.

This could be a season with real competition for the top spot — a rare sight in recent years.

Williams Racing

After finishing the 2020 season bottom of the standings with 0 points, Williams has a number of reasons to think it might fare better in 2021. It’s using the duo of George Williams and Nicholas Latifi for the second time, and while they’re definitely not the most experienced pair, they have a distinct cockpit time advantage over the rookies fielded by their main rivals, Haas.

Russell has really showed his racing chops at several races last season, including with a single race at Mercedes, when he stood in for Lewis Hamilton.

Furthermore, Williams plans to develop its car throughout the season. Haas, in comparison, will not. Last year also saw the team taken over by Dorilton Capital, so although it’s sad for many that the Williams family is no longer in control, the new owners will inject both new cash and ideas.

The company has also brought on former World Champion Jenson Button in an advisory capacity, which can’t hurt.

However, Russell said that the new car is especially vulnerable to wind, and predicted a “yo-yo effect” in 2021 that will see Williams be “fast at some events and slow at others”.

