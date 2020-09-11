Motor Awards 2020: Sunday Times cars of the year shortlist announced

THE 2020 Times and Sunday Times Motor Awards can reveal the shortlisted entries in each of this year’s categories. As in 2019, we’re covering everything from city cars to supercars, as well as celebrating the best technical innovations.

The shortlist was created by the motoring editors from The Sunday Times and Driving.co.uk, as well as our colleagues at The Sun and Times Luxx Magazine. For cars to be eligible in their categories, they had to have been on sale between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020, which means certain newer models didn’t make the longlist this year but will be eligible for the 2021 Motor Awards.

We’ve already announced the shortlist for the Best Designed Car and Best Dog-friendly Car, and in these categories our readers can vote for their favourites. Voting closes at midday (BST) on Monday, September 14, so if you haven’t already picked your top car then get cracking! By doing so you’ll automatically be entered into a prize draw to win a luxury break in the stunning Black Forest, Germany.

The winners of the remaining categories will be decided by our experts, including the overall Sunday Times Car of the Year. Jeremy Clarkson’s cars of the year will be announced along with the other overall winners on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Small SUV / Crossover Car of the Year

Kia XCeed

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Ford Puma

Skoda Kamiq

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet

Family SUV Car of the Year

Audi Q8

DS 7 Crossback

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Volvo XC90 Recharge T8

BMW X5

Ford Kuga PHEV

Family Car of the Year

Volkswagen Golf 8

BMW 3 Series

Polestar 2

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Skoda Octavia

Seat Leon

City / Small Car of the Year

Honda Jazz Hybrid

Vauxhall Corsa & Corsa e

Volkswagen Up! GTI

Honda e

Hyundai i10

Renault Zoe

Sports Car of the Year

Jaguar F-type

Porsche Cayman GTS

Porsche 911 Turbo S

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

McLaren 620R

Adventure Car of the Year

Land Rover Defender

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

Isuzu D-Max XTR

Ford Ranger Raptor

SsangYong Korando

Subaru Forester eBoxer

Best Dog-Friendly Car

Aston Martin DBX

Land Rover Defender

BMW 3 Series Touring

Volkswagen Passat Estate

Volvo V90

Skoda Superb Estate

Vote for your favourite here

Electric Car of the Year

Mini Electric

Honda e

Porsche Taycan

Renault Zoe R135 Z.E. 50

Kia Soul EV

Vauxhall Corsa e

Luxury Car of the Year

Bentley Flying Spur

Ferrari Roma

McLaren Elva

Mercedes-Maybach GLS

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

Aston Martin DBX

Best Designed Car of the Year

Aston Martin DBX

Honda e

Land Rover Defender

McLaren Elva

Peugeot 208

Polestar 1

Vote for your favourite here

Value Car of the Year

Fiat Panda Hybrid

Hyundai i10

Volkswagen Up! GTI

Ssangyong Tivoli

Dacia Duster

Hot Hatch of the Year

Mercedes-AMG A 45

Audi RS 5 Sportback

Mini GP

Volkswagen T-Roc R

Renault Mégane RS Trophy-R

BMW M135i

British-built Car of the Year

Toyota Corolla Trek

Nissan Leaf

Bentley Flying Spur

Mini Electric

Morgan Plus Four

Motoring Innovation of the Year

Polestar Android Auto

Jaguar Land Rover ultra-wide-bandwidth (UWB) keyless entry

Bosch Virtual Visor

Subaru Driver Monitoring

Continental/Sennheiser Ac2uated Sound (speakerless audio)

Nissan lightweight soundproofing material

