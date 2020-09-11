Motor Awards 2020: Sunday Times cars of the year shortlist announced
Winners to be revealed next month
THE 2020 Times and Sunday Times Motor Awards can reveal the shortlisted entries in each of this year’s categories. As in 2019, we’re covering everything from city cars to supercars, as well as celebrating the best technical innovations.
The shortlist was created by the motoring editors from The Sunday Times and Driving.co.uk, as well as our colleagues at The Sun and Times Luxx Magazine. For cars to be eligible in their categories, they had to have been on sale between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020, which means certain newer models didn’t make the longlist this year but will be eligible for the 2021 Motor Awards.
We’ve already announced the shortlist for the Best Designed Car and Best Dog-friendly Car, and in these categories our readers can vote for their favourites. Voting closes at midday (BST) on Monday, September 14, so if you haven’t already picked your top car then get cracking! By doing so you’ll automatically be entered into a prize draw to win a luxury break in the stunning Black Forest, Germany.
The winners of the remaining categories will be decided by our experts, including the overall Sunday Times Car of the Year. Jeremy Clarkson’s cars of the year will be announced along with the other overall winners on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Small SUV / Crossover Car of the Year
Kia XCeed
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Ford Puma
Skoda Kamiq
Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
Family SUV Car of the Year
Audi Q8
DS 7 Crossback
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Volvo XC90 Recharge T8
BMW X5
Ford Kuga PHEV
Family Car of the Year
Volkswagen Golf 8
BMW 3 Series
Polestar 2
Alfa Romeo Giulia
Skoda Octavia
Seat Leon
City / Small Car of the Year
Honda Jazz Hybrid
Vauxhall Corsa & Corsa e
Volkswagen Up! GTI
Honda e
Hyundai i10
Renault Zoe
Sports Car of the Year
Jaguar F-type
Porsche Cayman GTS
Porsche 911 Turbo S
Ferrari SF90 Stradale
McLaren 620R
Adventure Car of the Year
Land Rover Defender
Jeep Compass Trailhawk
Isuzu D-Max XTR
Ford Ranger Raptor
SsangYong Korando
Subaru Forester eBoxer
Best Dog-Friendly Car
Aston Martin DBX
Land Rover Defender
BMW 3 Series Touring
Volkswagen Passat Estate
Volvo V90
Skoda Superb Estate
Electric Car of the Year
Mini Electric
Honda e
Porsche Taycan
Renault Zoe R135 Z.E. 50
Kia Soul EV
Vauxhall Corsa e
Luxury Car of the Year
Bentley Flying Spur
Ferrari Roma
McLaren Elva
Mercedes-Maybach GLS
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
Aston Martin DBX
Best Designed Car of the Year
Aston Martin DBX
Honda e
Land Rover Defender
McLaren Elva
Peugeot 208
Polestar 1
Value Car of the Year
Fiat Panda Hybrid
Hyundai i10
Volkswagen Up! GTI
Ssangyong Tivoli
Dacia Duster
Hot Hatch of the Year
Mercedes-AMG A 45
Audi RS 5 Sportback
Mini GP
Volkswagen T-Roc R
Renault Mégane RS Trophy-R
BMW M135i
British-built Car of the Year
Toyota Corolla Trek
Nissan Leaf
Bentley Flying Spur
Mini Electric
Morgan Plus Four
Motoring Innovation of the Year
Polestar Android Auto
Jaguar Land Rover ultra-wide-bandwidth (UWB) keyless entry
Bosch Virtual Visor
Subaru Driver Monitoring
Continental/Sennheiser Ac2uated Sound (speakerless audio)
Nissan lightweight soundproofing material
Motor Awards 2020: Vote for your cars of the year for chance to win a holiday!