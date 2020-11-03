How will the US Presidential election affect America’s automotive landscape?

PRESIDENT Trump has spent some of the crucial final days of his re-election campaign in Michigan, the state in which he won by a margin of just 10,704 votes in 2016, telling voters that electing Democrat nominee Joe Biden would “eradicate” Detroit’s already wounded auto industry.

“A vote for Biden is a vote to completely eradicate. I mean you will eviscerate your auto industry,” the incumbent told thousands of residents in Macomb County, in one of three stops his campaign made in Michigan over the weekend.

The state, which holds 16 electoral votes, could prove central to the success of either candidate. Trump’s marginal win in Michigan last election depended heavily on the votes in areas outside of Detroit, its main city, which is widely expected to vote Democrat.

The world’s most famous automotive city has had a well-documented decline over the previous half a century, due in large part to the exodus of American car manufacturers to other locations. The US Census Bureau cited the city as America’s richest per capita in 1950. In 2013, however, the city filed for bankruptcy (the largest city in the US to do so), and is now rated as the second-poorest in America (after Cleveland, Ohio). In the three decades after 1950, 600,000 people are estimated to have moved out of Detroit, and there are around 900 abandoned manufacturing sites in its vicinity.

Bringing people and jobs back to “Motor City” has been a staple of both candidates campaigning in Michigan. At his rally this weekend, Trump claimed that he had helped employment in the area through tax cuts and deregulation “like nobody’s ever done”. He said he wanted to “ensure that more products are proudly stamped with those beautiful words, that beautiful phrase, ‘Made in the USA’”.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 33,000 car manufacturing jobs were created in Michigan during the second term of the Obama Administration, in which Joe Biden was Vice President. The administration oversaw the bankruptcy proceedings of two of America’s biggest car companies, Chrysler and General Motors in 2009, including a bailout that eventually cost American taxpayers around $10bn, according to the Detroit Free Press. BLS stats showed that between the start of Donald Trump’s presidency in January 2017 and the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, 2,400 car making jobs in the state had been lost.

Biden and President Obama both appeared at drive-in rallies in Michigan over the weekend. Predictably, Biden emphasised his claimed successes in the state. “Back when the economy was on the brink in 2009, when Detroit was on its back, Barack [Obama] and I bet on all the workers. My dad was an automobile man. And over the objections of many, including Vice President Pence, we stepped in and rescued the automobile industry and saved at least one million jobs.”

Biden has pledged to create a further million jobs in America’s car industry by promoting research and development into electric vehicles. He has also said he would invest $400bn (£306bn) in clean energy, including pure-electric vehicles and a nationwide public charging infrastructure, which would benefit a raft of American car makers investing in pure-electric technology including Tesla, Lucid and General Motors, which has invested $2.2bn (£1.7bn) in converting a Detroit factory so that it could manufacture exclusively electric vehicles.

Biden has also previously talked about introducing a scrappage scheme that would encourage people to trade in their older, more polluting cars for new electric ones.

During the first Presidential debate, which was marked by interruptions and personal attacks, Trump also expressed his support for electric vehicles. “I’m all for electric cars, I’ve given big incentives to electric cars,” he said. It is unclear which incentives he was referring to — the current incentive system that offers up to $7,500 in tax cuts to people who buy electric cars was introduced under the Obama administration, and the White House unsuccessfully proposed scrapping it last year.

Trump has championed fossil fuels for the duration of his presidency, and his plans to rejuvenate the American car industry are linked with his efforts to loosen emissions regulations around the country. During the first presidential debate he said that cars had become expensive due to carmakers’ efforts to improve fuel economy, and argued that deregulating emissions would enable manufacturers to make their wares “much less expensive and much safer”. He also commented on a legal dispute between his administration earlier this year after California decided to set its own (more stringent) emissions regulations, calling it “crazy”.

In his speeches in Detroit this weekend, he warned Michigan residents that the switch to alternative means of energy proposed by Joe Biden would mean that car manufacturers in the US would not have the access to resources that they need — crucially, those stemming from oil reserves.

Americans are casting their votes for the next president at polling stations today, although it is possible the winner of the race will not be known for days, or perhaps weeks, due to a huge surge in postal votes and fears that President Trump may reject the election result if he loses.

