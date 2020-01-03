UK motoring events and festival calendar 2020

This page is still under construction. If we’ve left off your important motoring event, contact us via Twitter:

JANUARY

Bicester Heritage January Scramble

When? January 5

Where? Bicester Heritage, Buckingham Road, Bicester, Oxfordshire, OX27 8AL (map)

Organiser’s description “Taking place on a Sunday morning, this event encourages historic motoring enthusiasts to get involved and bring their pre-1990 vehicle to join the eclectic display. From commercials to motorcycles, pre-War, veterans and modern classics, the mix is astonishing and ever changing. Nestled in-between the 1920s RAF buildings and tree-lined avenues, this location has a filmset quality and a buzz that is truly unique.”

Prices Advance payment only — adults £11, children aged under-16 enter for free

More info www.bicesterheritage.co.uk/whaton/january-2/

Autosport International

When? January 11-12

Where? National Exhibition Centre, North Avenue, Marston Green, Birmingham, B40 1NT (map)

Organiser’s description “On Saturday 11th & Sunday 12th, the Autosport International doors are opened up for motorsport enthusiasts of all ages to see the fastest cars, biggest stars and adrenaline-spiking live action. Star drivers including Jenson Button, Lando Norris, Billy Monger and more have made a pitstop on the Autosport Stage, allowing members of the public to ask questions, get autographs and watch on as unanswered questions from the last F1 season are tackled head-on.”

Prices Advance discount — adults £34, children aged 6 to 15 £21. On the day — adults £37, children aged 6 to 15 £23. Children aged under-6 enter for free

More info www.autosportinternational.com

FEBRUARY

London Classic Car Show

When? February 20-23

Where? Olympia London, Hammersmith Road, Hammersmith, London, W14 8UX (map)

Organiser’s description “London’s premier classic car event will return on 20‐23 February 2020, at its new home of Olympia London in Kensington, marking the next chapter in the history of the London Classic Car Show. Now in its sixth year, the show is firmly established as the must‐attend event for discerning classic car owners, collectors, experts and enthusiasts.”

Prices Advance discount — adults from £25, children aged 6 to 16 from £20. On the day — adults from £30, children aged 6 to 16 from £22. Children aged under-6 enter for free

More info www.thelondonclassiccarshow.co.uk

Race Retro

When? February 21-23

Where? Stoneleigh Park, Stoneleigh, Warwickshire, CV8 2LZ (map)

Organiser’s description “Race Retro showcases every discipline including formula and circuit racing, rallying, hill climbs, touring cars, single marque series, motorcycling, sports and GT cars. From historic to vintage and classic to retro vehicles, it’s all covered here. Welcoming over 24,000 visitors to Stoneleigh Park in February, drivers, team managers, riders, mechanics, manufacturers and enthusiasts all come together ahead of the forthcoming season.”

Prices Advance discount — adults and senior citizens from £23, children aged 5 to 15 from £8. Children aged under-5 enter for free

More info www.raceretro.com

MARCH

Goodwood Members Meeting

When? March 28-29

Where? Goodwood Motor Circuit, Chichester, West Sussex PO18 0PX (map)

Organiser’s description “Goodwood’s motorsport opening weekend recreates the atmosphere and camaraderie of the original BARC Meetings held at Goodwood through the 1950s and 1960s. Access all areas across the two days of thrilling racing and demonstrations from the finest historic cars, as well as more modern machines never previously seen at the Motor Circuit. Plus, buzzing food markets and Goodwood’s biggest outdoor party on Saturday evening, with live music and stunning fireworks.”

Prices (not including Goodwood Road Racing Club membership) Advance discount — adults from £76, young persons aged 13 to 21 £19. Children aged under-12 enter for free

More info www.goodwood.com/motorsport/members-meeting/

APRIL

Simply Aston Martin at Beaulieu

When? April 5

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN (map)

Organiser’s description “All Aston Martin owners are invited to drive into Beaulieu on Sunday 5th April and park up within the museum complex for what promises to be a superb day out for both Aston Martin owners and enthusiasts.”

Prices Participants — adults £12.50, children aged 5 to 16 £6. Standard entry — adults £24.75, senior citizens and students £23.75, children aged 5 to 16 £12.50. Children aged under-5 enter for free.

More info www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/simply-aston-martin/

Simply Audi at Beaulieu

When? April 19

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN (map)

Organiser’s description “All Audi owners are invited to drive into Beaulieu on Sunday 19th April and park up within the museum complex for what promises to be a superb day out for both Audi owners and enthusiasts.”

Prices Participants — adults £12.50, children aged 5 to 16 £6. Standard entry — adults £24.75, senior citizens and students £23.75, children aged 5 to 16 £12.50. Children aged under-5 enter for free.

More info www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/simply-audi/

Bicester Heritage April Scramble

When? April 26

Where? Bicester Heritage, Buckingham Road, Bicester, Oxfordshire, OX27 8AL (map)

Organiser’s description “Founded in 2014 the Sunday Scramble began as a ‘cars and coffee’ get together amidst the early stages of our restoration works. Five years on and the Sunday Scramble is an event of national repute, attracting enthusiasts from across the UK and Europe, offering the opportunity to explore the former RAF Bicester base, the restored wartime buildings and the specialists businesses based here. It truly is an open day and car meet unlike any other.”

Prices Tickets not available at time of writing

More info www.bicesterheritage.co.uk/whaton/january/

MAY

Donington Historic Festival

When? May 1-3

Where? Donington Park, Castle Donington, Derby, DE7 4BN (map)

Organiser’s description “The Donington Historic Festival is the ultimate celebration of historic motorsport in the Midlands, and one of Europe’s biggest events for all things classic motoring! A top notch line-up including hundreds of saloons, sports cars, single-seaters and more spanning nine decades will return to the track across three days, recreating the sights, sounds and smells of some of the golden eras of motorsport, including the legendary pre-war races at Donington in the 1930s.”

Prices Adults from £10, teenagers aged 13 to 15 from £6. Children aged 12 and under enter for free.

More info www.doningtonpark.msv.com/DP-20-Historic/

JapFest Silverstone

When? May 3

Where? Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, Northamptonshire, NN12 8TN (map)

Organiser’s description “Europe’s biggest Japanese car show is back at Silverstone Circuit for 2020. Experience non-stop high-speed performance Japanese track action including spectacular drifting displays, a huge retail village and over 4,000 of Europe’s best Japanese cars on display from the UK’s thriving club scene.”

Prices Advance discount — ticket prices from £22.50 to £27, depending when bought. On the day — £32. Two children aged 14 or under enter for free with paying adult.

More info www.fastcar.co.uk/japfest-silverstone/

Simply Ford at Beaulieu

When? May 3

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN (map)

Organiser’s description “All Ford owners are invited to drive into Beaulieu on Sunday 3rd May and park up within the museum complex for what promises to be a superb day out for both Ford owners and enthusiasts. From custom Fiestas, restored Mk1 Escorts and even the odd Transit, Beaulieu’s Simply Fordshow is one of the UK’s premier Ford events. It is set to provide a great opportunity to admire a stunning range of vehicles and to connect with fellow enthusiasts.”

Prices Participants — adults £12.50, children aged 5 to 16 £6. Standard entry — adults £24.75, senior citizens and students £23.75, children aged 5 to 16 £12.50. Children aged under-5 enter for free.

More info www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/simply-ford/

Gaydon Land Rover Show

When? May 9-10

Where? British Motor Museum, Banbury Road, Gaydon, Warwickshire, CV35 0BJ (map)

Organiser’s description “The weekend dedicated to the iconic Land Rover marque featuring hundreds of Land Rovers from 1948 to today. More details to be announced soon.”

Prices Adults from £11.50, children aged 5-16 from £7. Under-5s enter for free. Land Rover vehicle display £8.

More info www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/events/gaydon-land-rover-show/

Simply Electric at Beaulieu

When? May 24

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN (map)

Organiser’s description “New for 2020, all electric and plug-in hybrid owners are invited to drive into Beaulieu on Sunday 24th May and park up within the museum complex for what promises to be a superb day out for EV owners and enthusiasts.”

Prices Participants — adults £12.50, children aged 5 to 16 £6. Standard entry — adults £24.75, senior citizens and students £23.75, children aged 5 to 16 £12.50. Children aged under-5 enter for free.

More info www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/simply-electric/

Supercar Fest: The Runway

When? May 24

Where? Sywell Aerodrome, Hall Farm, Northamptonshire, Sywell NN6 0BN (map)

Organiser’s description “After the huge success of the inaugural Supercar Fest last July we are introducing a new event for 2020, Supercar Fest: The Runway. Join us on Sunday 24th May (bank holiday weekend) for an action packed day at Sywell Aerodrome in Northamptonshire, just 15 mins from J16 of the M1.”

Prices Advance discount — £15. Under-16s enter for free.

More info www.supercarfest.co.uk/the-runway/

MotorSport at the Palace

When? May 24-25

Where? Crystal Palace Park, Annerly, London, SE19 2AD (map)

Organiser’s description “A fun filled day for the whole family, giving you the opportunity to see both old and new cars race against the clock to get the Fastest time of the day. We will also have a display of bikes who will do a parade lap of the circuit each day during the lunch break.”

Prices To be announced

More info www.motorsportatthepalace.co.uk

Horsham Plum Jam

When? May 26

Where? Horsham town centre, West Sussex (map)

Organiser’s description Plum Jam is a free to attend air cooled Volkswagen show in the heart of Horsham town centre. If you dream of taking off into the sunset with just a campervan and a surfboard for company, if you appreciate the hard work, love and dedication it takes to restore a classic vehicle or if you just love a bit of nostalgia on a Sunday afternoon then you will love our classic Volkswagen show.

Prices Free

More info www.plumjam.show

Isle of Man TT

When? May 30-June 12

Where? Isle of Man (map)

Organiser’s description “The Isle of Man TT is a unique event: the world’s best motorcycle road racers make a pilgrimage to the Isle of Man, a small island in the Irish Sea between the England and Ireland, to challenge the world famous TT Mountain Course. The course, first used in 1911, is made up of 37.73 miles of public roads that, for two weeks, are turned into the world’s most demanding race circuit.”

Prices Grandstand tickets for qualifying days (May 30-June 5) from £5. Grandstand tickets for race days (June 6-12) from £25.

More info www.iomttraces.com

JUNE

MotoFest Coventry

When? June 6-7

Where? Coventry city centre, West Midlands (map)

Organiser’s description “MotoFest Coventry is a two day motor-themed cultural festival in the heart of Coventry: the UK’s Motor City. It brings together thousands, young and old, to celebrate the industry that moves us. Thrilling motorsport, heritage displays, global street food, live music and more: MotoFest is the one summer party invite that’s just too good to turn down.”

Prices Free

More info www.coventrymotofest.com

Simply Porsche at Beaulieu

When? June 7

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN (map)

Organiser’s description “All Porsche owners are invited to drive into Beaulieu on Sunday 7th June and park up within the museum complex for what promises to be a superb day out for both Porsche owners and enthusiasts. Whether you drive a Boxster, 911 or something a little older, all Porsche models in all conditions are welcome. Simply Porsche provides a great opportunity to admire a stunning range of vehicles and to connect with fellow enthusiasts.”

Prices Participants — adults £12.50, children aged 5 to 16 £6. Standard entry — adults £24.75, senior citizens and students £23.75, children aged 5 to 16 £12.50. Children aged under-5 enter for free.

More info www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/simply-porsche/

London Concours

When? June 10-11

Where? The Honourable Artillery Company, Armoury House, City Road, London, EC1Y 2BQ (map)

Organiser’s description “The London Concours, presented by Montres Breguet, is a luxurious automotive garden party hosted right in the heart of the City of London from Wednesday 10th – Thursday 11th June. This hugely exciting automobile extravaganza will see some of the world’s most precious cars gather in the gardens of the historic and beautiful Honourable Artillery Company Headquarters and will include a ferocious collection of horsepower arranged in specially curated and themed displays.”

Prices Adults £40, disabled adults £40 (carer enters for free), children aged 5-18 £20

More info www.londonconcours.co.uk

Brooklands Festival of Motorsport

When? June 13-14

Where? Brooklands Museum, Brooklands Road, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0SL (map)

Organiser’s description “Come and enjoy two-day extravaganza that features Motoring Competitions, the Brooklands Test Hill Challenge, great food, music and entertainment for the whole family. The event celebrates Brooklands’ rich motoring history, and is always held on the weekend closest to the Anniversary of the original opening of the Brooklands race track in 1907. Soak up the atmosphere and see some of the World’s rarest and most outrageous vehicles compete and and don’t forget to explore the Museum’s displays and exhibitions.”

Prices Advance discount — adults £16.15, senior citizens and students £15.25, children aged 5-16 £8.90. On the day — adults £17.95, senior citizens and students £16.95, children aged 5-16 £9.95. Under-5s enter for free.

More info www.brooklandsmuseum.com/whats-on/the-brooklands-double-twelve-motorsport-festival/

MGLive!

When? June 13-14

Where? Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, Northamptonshire, NN12 8TN (map)

Organiser’s description “The MG Car Club is excited to announce the provisional dates for MGLive! 2020 as Saturday 13th June – Sunday 14th June 2020 at Silverstone Circuit. The event will be packed full of exciting features to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the MG Car Club, the original club for MG enthusiasts.”

Prices To be announced

More info www.mgcc.co.uk/mglive/

Simply VW at Beaulieu

When? June 20

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN (map)

Organiser’s description “All VW owners are invited to drive into Beaulieu on Saturday 20th June and park up within the museum complex for Simply VW. It promises to be a superb day out for both VW owners and enthusiasts.”

Prices Participants — adults £12.50, children aged 5 to 16 £6. Standard entry — adults £24.75, senior citizens and students £23.75, children aged 5 to 16 £12.50. Children aged under-5 enter for free.

More info www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/simply-vw/

Bicester Heritage Super Scramble

When? June 21

Where? Bicester Heritage, Buckingham Road, Bicester, Oxfordshire, OX27 8AL (map)

Organiser’s description “After the success of the inaugural Super Scramble in 2019, we are delighted to host this action packed celebration of historic vehicles again. Bigger, better and more action packed than the well-established triannual open days, the Super Scramble will see the beautiful former RAF Technical Site filled with a specially curated collection of historic vehicles, the test track brought to life with cars demonstrating for the crowds and visiting aircraft on the historic airfield.”

Prices To be announced

More info www.bicesterheritage.co.uk/whaton/superscramble-2020-2/

Bromley Pageant of Motoring

When? June 21

Where? Norman Park, Hayes Lane, Bromley, BR2 9EF (map)

Organiser’s description “Where else would you find more than 3,000 classic cars in one place? It is a superb celebration of all things motoring and provides one of the best opportunities available to soak up Bromley’s unique atmosphere of friendly club stands, displays and fellow enthusiasts.”

Prices Adults £12, children aged 5-15 £5. Under-5s enter for free (all children must be accompanied by a paying adult).

More info www.bromleypageant.co.uk

Simply Jaguar at Beaulieu

When? June 28

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN (map)

Organiser’s description “All Jaguar owners are invited to drive into Beaulieu on Sunday 28th June and park up within the museum complex for a superb day out for both Jaguar owners and enthusiasts.”

Prices Participants — adults £12.50, children aged 5 to 16 £6. Standard entry — adults £24.75, senior citizens and students £23.75, children aged 5 to 16 £12.50. Children aged under-5 enter for free.

More info www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/simply-jaguar/

JULY

Goodwood Festival of Speed

When? July 9-12

Where? Goodwood House, Chichester, West Sussex, PO18 0PX (map)

Organiser’s description “The Festival of Speed is the largest motoring garden party in the world – a unique summer weekend that brings together an impossibly heady mix of cars, stars and motor sport ‘royalty’ to create the largest car culture event in the world. Held in the immaculate grounds of Goodwood House, this annual hill-climb event is a true celebration of motor sport and all things automotive.”

Prices Adults from £42, “young persons” aged 13-21 from £21. Under-13s enter for free.

More info www.goodwood.com/motorsport/festival-of-speed/

BMC and Leyland Show

When? July 12

Where? British Motor Museum, Banbury Road, Gaydon, Warwickshire, CV35 0BJ (map)

Organiser’s description “A show for vehicles produced by BMC, British Leyland and Rover Group with everything from the Morris Mini Minor to the large Rover 800.”

Prices Adults £11.50, children aged 5-16 £5, Under-5s enter for free. BMC, British Leyland or Rover Group vehicle display £8.

More info www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/events/bmc-and-leyland-show/

Simply Land Rover at Beaulieu

When? July 12

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN (map)

Organiser’s description “All Land Rover owners are invited to drive into Beaulieu on Sunday 12th July and park up within the museum complex for what promises to be a superb day out for both Land Rover owners and enthusiasts.”

Prices Participants — adults £12.50, children aged 5 to 16 £6. Standard entry — adults £24.75, senior citizens and students £23.75, children aged 5 to 16 £12.50. Children aged under-5 enter for free.

More info www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/simply-land-rover/

Formula 1 British Grand Prix

When? July 17-19

Where? Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, Northamptonshire, NN12 8TN (map)

Organiser’s description “2020 is set to be another adrenaline-fuelled, entertainment-packed racing weekend. With our impressive facilities and a thrilling line up of concerts and activities, you can watch the drama unfold on our historic track as you want to.”

Prices Adults from £55, children aged 11-15 from £49.50. Under-11s enter for free.

More info www.silverstone.co.uk/events/2020-formula-1-british-grand-prix/

JapFest Donington

When? July 18

Where? Donington Park Circuit, Castle Donington, Derby, DE74 2BN (map)

Organiser’s description “Expect an unmissable event when Japfest Donington bursts back onto Donington Circuit in 2020! Japfest Donington is the ultimate high performance event and is all about pushing the cars to their limits and delivering an adrenaline pumping, heart racing day out. ”

Prices Advance discount — adults £20, two children aged under-14 enter for free with paying adult (each additional child £5). On the day — £28 per person.

More info www.fastcar.co.uk/japfest-donington/

REST OF YEAR COMING SOON…