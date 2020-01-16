UK motoring events and festival calendar 2020

This page is still under construction. If we’ve left off your important motoring event, contact us via Twitter:

JANUARY

Bicester Heritage January Scramble

When? January 5

Where? Bicester Heritage, Buckingham Road, Bicester, Oxfordshire, OX27 8AL (map)

Organiser’s description “Taking place on a Sunday morning, this event encourages historic motoring enthusiasts to get involved and bring their pre-1990 vehicle to join the eclectic display. From commercials to motorcycles, pre-War, veterans and modern classics, the mix is astonishing and ever changing. Nestled in-between the 1920s RAF buildings and tree-lined avenues, this location has a filmset quality and a buzz that is truly unique.”

Prices Advance payment only — adults £11, children aged under-16 enter for free

More info www.bicesterheritage.co.uk/whaton/january-2/

Autosport International

When? January 11-12

Where? National Exhibition Centre, North Avenue, Marston Green, Birmingham, B40 1NT (map)

Organiser’s description “On Saturday 11th & Sunday 12th, the Autosport International doors are opened up for motorsport enthusiasts of all ages to see the fastest cars, biggest stars and adrenaline-spiking live action. Star drivers including Jenson Button, Lando Norris, Billy Monger and more have made a pitstop on the Autosport Stage, allowing members of the public to ask questions, get autographs and watch on as unanswered questions from the last F1 season are tackled head-on.”

Prices Advance discount — adults £34, children aged 6 to 15 £21. On the day — adults £37, children aged 6 to 15 £23. Children aged under-6 enter for free

More info www.autosportinternational.com

FEBRUARY

London Classic Car Show

When? February 20-23

Where? Olympia London, Hammersmith Road, Hammersmith, London, W14 8UX (map)

Organiser’s description “London’s premier classic car event will return on 20‐23 February 2020, at its new home of Olympia London in Kensington, marking the next chapter in the history of the London Classic Car Show. Now in its sixth year, the show is firmly established as the must‐attend event for discerning classic car owners, collectors, experts and enthusiasts.”

Prices Advance discount — adults from £25, children aged 6 to 16 from £20. On the day — adults from £30, children aged 6 to 16 from £22. Children aged under-6 enter for free

More info www.thelondonclassiccarshow.co.uk

Race Retro

When? February 21-23

Where? Stoneleigh Park, Stoneleigh, Warwickshire, CV8 2LZ (map)

Organiser’s description “Race Retro showcases every discipline including formula and circuit racing, rallying, hill climbs, touring cars, single marque series, motorcycling, sports and GT cars. From historic to vintage and classic to retro vehicles, it’s all covered here. Welcoming over 24,000 visitors to Stoneleigh Park in February, drivers, team managers, riders, mechanics, manufacturers and enthusiasts all come together ahead of the forthcoming season.”

Prices Advance discount — adults and senior citizens from £23, children aged 5 to 15 from £8. Children aged under-5 enter for free

More info www.raceretro.com

MARCH

Goodwood Members Meeting

When? March 28-29

Where? Goodwood Motor Circuit, Chichester, West Sussex PO18 0PX (map)

Organiser’s description “Goodwood’s motorsport opening weekend recreates the atmosphere and camaraderie of the original BARC Meetings held at Goodwood through the 1950s and 1960s. Access all areas across the two days of thrilling racing and demonstrations from the finest historic cars, as well as more modern machines never previously seen at the Motor Circuit. Plus, buzzing food markets and Goodwood’s biggest outdoor party on Saturday evening, with live music and stunning fireworks.”

Prices (not including Goodwood Road Racing Club membership) Advance discount — adults from £76, young persons aged 13 to 21 £19. Children aged under-12 enter for free

More info www.goodwood.com/motorsport/members-meeting/

APRIL

Simply Aston Martin at Beaulieu

When? April 5

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN (map)

Organiser’s description “All Aston Martin owners are invited to drive into Beaulieu on Sunday 5th April and park up within the museum complex for what promises to be a superb day out for both Aston Martin owners and enthusiasts.”

Prices Participants — adults £12.50, children aged 5 to 16 £6. Standard entry — adults £24.75, senior citizens and students £23.75, children aged 5 to 16 £12.50. Children aged under-5 enter for free.

More info www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/simply-aston-martin/

Festival of Power



When? April 10-12

Where? Santa Pod Raceway, Airfield Road, Podington, Wellingborough, Northants, NN29 7XA

Organiser’s description “An action packed Easter weekend of family Drag Racing entertainment including Top Fuel Dragsters, Nitro Funny Cars, Jet Cars and National Drag Racing. Plus all things powerful off track including Monster Trucks, Stunt Displays and more.”

Prices Adults from £17.50, under-16s enter for free

More info https://santapod.co.uk/festivalofpower.php

Simply Audi at Beaulieu

When? April 19

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN (map)

Organiser’s description “All Audi owners are invited to drive into Beaulieu on Sunday 19th April and park up within the museum complex for what promises to be a superb day out for both Audi owners and enthusiasts.”

Prices Participants — adults £12.50, children aged 5 to 16 £6. Standard entry — adults £24.75, senior citizens and students £23.75, children aged 5 to 16 £12.50. Children aged under-5 enter for free.

More info www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/simply-audi/

Bicester Heritage April Scramble

When? April 26

Where? Bicester Heritage, Buckingham Road, Bicester, Oxfordshire, OX27 8AL (map)

Organiser’s description “Founded in 2014 the Sunday Scramble began as a ‘cars and coffee’ get together amidst the early stages of our restoration works. Five years on and the Sunday Scramble is an event of national repute, attracting enthusiasts from across the UK and Europe, offering the opportunity to explore the former RAF Bicester base, the restored wartime buildings and the specialists businesses based here. It truly is an open day and car meet unlike any other.”

Prices Tickets not available at time of writing

More info www.bicesterheritage.co.uk/whaton/january/

MAY

Donington Historic Festival

When? May 1-3

Where? Donington Park, Castle Donington, Derby, DE7 4BN (map)

Organiser’s description “The Donington Historic Festival is the ultimate celebration of historic motorsport in the Midlands, and one of Europe’s biggest events for all things classic motoring! A top notch line-up including hundreds of saloons, sports cars, single-seaters and more spanning nine decades will return to the track across three days, recreating the sights, sounds and smells of some of the golden eras of motorsport, including the legendary pre-war races at Donington in the 1930s.”

Prices Adults from £10, teenagers aged 13 to 15 from £6. Children aged 12 and under enter for free.

More info www.doningtonpark.msv.com/DP-20-Historic/

Robert Llewellyn’s Fully Charged Live

When? May 1-3

Where? Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, ETPS Road, Farnborough, Hampshire, GU14 6FD

Organiser’s description “On the 1st, 2nd & 3rd of May, Fully Charged Live will land at Farnborough International. The 2020 show will better and bigger with more visitor attractions and more exhibits than ever before … you can expect an electrifying day out. Information on our visitor attractions, including the live sessions, exhibitors and sponsors will be published prior to the event.”

Prices Standard tickets from £27.50 Tickets for students and pensioners from £23.38.

More info fullycharged.show/events/fully-charged-live-2020/

JapFest Silverstone

When? May 3

Where? Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, Northamptonshire, NN12 8TN (map)

Organiser’s description “Europe’s biggest Japanese car show is back at Silverstone Circuit for 2020. Experience non-stop high-speed performance Japanese track action including spectacular drifting displays, a huge retail village and over 4,000 of Europe’s best Japanese cars on display from the UK’s thriving club scene.”

Prices Advance discount — ticket prices from £22.50 to £27, depending when bought. On the day — £32. Two children aged 14 or under enter for free with paying adult.

More info www.fastcar.co.uk/japfest-silverstone/

Simply Ford at Beaulieu

When? May 3

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN (map)

Organiser’s description “All Ford owners are invited to drive into Beaulieu on Sunday 3rd May and park up within the museum complex for what promises to be a superb day out for both Ford owners and enthusiasts. From custom Fiestas, restored Mk1 Escorts and even the odd Transit, Beaulieu’s Simply Fordshow is one of the UK’s premier Ford events. It is set to provide a great opportunity to admire a stunning range of vehicles and to connect with fellow enthusiasts.”

Prices Participants — adults £12.50, children aged 5 to 16 £6. Standard entry — adults £24.75, senior citizens and students £23.75, children aged 5 to 16 £12.50. Children aged under-5 enter for free.

More info www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/simply-ford/

Gaydon Land Rover Show

When? May 9-10

Where? British Motor Museum, Banbury Road, Gaydon, Warwickshire, CV35 0BJ (map)

Organiser’s description “The weekend dedicated to the iconic Land Rover marque featuring hundreds of Land Rovers from 1948 to today. More details to be announced soon.”

Prices Adults from £11.50, children aged 5-16 from £7, under-fives enter for free. Land Rover vehicle display £8.

More info www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/events/gaydon-land-rover-show/

Masters Historic Festival

When? May 23-24

Where? Brands Hatch Circuit, Fawkham, Longfield, Kent, DA3 8NG

Organiser’s description “F1’s glorious past will be revisited at Brands Hatch’s Masters Historic Festival in May with headline race action from the Masters Historic F1 Championship, featuring mouth-watering machinery from the 1970s and ‘80s.”

Prices Adults from £18, ages 13-15 from £12, under-13s enter for free.

More info brandshatch.msv.com/BH-20-Masters

Simply Electric at Beaulieu

When? May 24

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN (map)

Organiser’s description “New for 2020, all electric and plug-in hybrid owners are invited to drive into Beaulieu on Sunday 24th May and park up within the museum complex for what promises to be a superb day out for EV owners and enthusiasts.”

Prices Participants — adults £12.50, children aged 5 to 16 £6. Standard entry — adults £24.75, senior citizens and students £23.75, children aged 5 to 16 £12.50. Children aged under-5 enter for free.

More info www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/simply-electric/

Supercar Fest: The Runway

When? May 24

Where? Sywell Aerodrome, Hall Farm, Northamptonshire, Sywell NN6 0BN (map)

Organiser’s description “After the huge success of the inaugural Supercar Fest last July we are introducing a new event for 2020, Supercar Fest: The Runway. Join us on Sunday 24th May (bank holiday weekend) for an action packed day at Sywell Aerodrome in Northamptonshire, just 15 mins from J16 of the M1.”

Prices Advance discount — £15. Under-16s enter for free.

More info www.supercarfest.co.uk/the-runway/

MotorSport at the Palace

When? May 24-25

Where? Crystal Palace Park, Annerly, London, SE19 2AD (map)

Organiser’s description “A fun filled day for the whole family, giving you the opportunity to see both old and new cars race against the clock to get the Fastest time of the day. We will also have a display of bikes who will do a parade lap of the circuit each day during the lunch break.”

Prices To be announced

More info www.motorsportatthepalace.co.uk

Horsham Plum Jam

When? May 26

Where? Horsham town centre, West Sussex (map)

Organiser’s description Plum Jam is a free to attend air cooled Volkswagen show in the heart of Horsham town centre. If you dream of taking off into the sunset with just a campervan and a surfboard for company, if you appreciate the hard work, love and dedication it takes to restore a classic vehicle or if you just love a bit of nostalgia on a Sunday afternoon then you will love our classic Volkswagen show.

Prices Free

More info www.plumjam.show

Isle of Man TT

When? May 30-June 12

Where? Isle of Man (map)

Organiser’s description “The Isle of Man TT is a unique event: the world’s best motorcycle road racers make a pilgrimage to the Isle of Man, a small island in the Irish Sea between the England and Ireland, to challenge the world famous TT Mountain Course. The course, first used in 1911, is made up of 37.73 miles of public roads that, for two weeks, are turned into the world’s most demanding race circuit.”

Prices Grandstand tickets for qualifying days (May 30-June 5) from £5. Grandstand tickets for race days (June 6-12) from £25.

More info www.iomttraces.com

JUNE

MotoFest Coventry

When? June 6-7

Where? Coventry city centre, West Midlands (map)

Organiser’s description “MotoFest Coventry is a two day motor-themed cultural festival in the heart of Coventry: the UK’s Motor City. It brings together thousands, young and old, to celebrate the industry that moves us. Thrilling motorsport, heritage displays, global street food, live music and more: MotoFest is the one summer party invite that’s just too good to turn down.”

Prices Free

More info www.coventrymotofest.com

Simply Porsche at Beaulieu

When? June 7

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN (map)

Organiser’s description “All Porsche owners are invited to drive into Beaulieu on Sunday 7th June and park up within the museum complex for what promises to be a superb day out for both Porsche owners and enthusiasts. Whether you drive a Boxster, 911 or something a little older, all Porsche models in all conditions are welcome. Simply Porsche provides a great opportunity to admire a stunning range of vehicles and to connect with fellow enthusiasts.”

Prices Participants — adults £12.50, children aged 5 to 16 £6. Standard entry — adults £24.75, senior citizens and students £23.75, children aged 5 to 16 £12.50. Children aged under-5 enter for free.

More info www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/simply-porsche/

London Concours

When? June 10-11

Where? The Honourable Artillery Company, Armoury House, City Road, London, EC1Y 2BQ (map)

Organiser’s description “The London Concours, presented by Montres Breguet, is a luxurious automotive garden party hosted right in the heart of the City of London from Wednesday 10th – Thursday 11th June. This hugely exciting automobile extravaganza will see some of the world’s most precious cars gather in the gardens of the historic and beautiful Honourable Artillery Company Headquarters and will include a ferocious collection of horsepower arranged in specially curated and themed displays.”

Prices Adults £40, disabled adults £40 (carer enters for free), children aged 5-18 £20

More info www.londonconcours.co.uk

Brooklands Festival of Motorsport

When? June 13-14

Where? Brooklands Museum, Brooklands Road, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0SL (map)

Organiser’s description “Come and enjoy two-day extravaganza that features Motoring Competitions, the Brooklands Test Hill Challenge, great food, music and entertainment for the whole family. The event celebrates Brooklands’ rich motoring history, and is always held on the weekend closest to the Anniversary of the original opening of the Brooklands race track in 1907. Soak up the atmosphere and see some of the World’s rarest and most outrageous vehicles compete and and don’t forget to explore the Museum’s displays and exhibitions.”

Prices Advance discount — adults £16.15, senior citizens and students £15.25, children aged 5-16 £8.90. On the day — adults £17.95, senior citizens and students £16.95, children aged 5-16 £9.95. Under-5s enter for free.

More info www.brooklandsmuseum.com/whats-on/the-brooklands-double-twelve-motorsport-festival/

MGLive!

When? June 13-14

Where? Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, Northamptonshire, NN12 8TN (map)

Organiser’s description “The MG Car Club is excited to announce the provisional dates for MGLive! 2020 as Saturday 13th June – Sunday 14th June 2020 at Silverstone Circuit. The event will be packed full of exciting features to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the MG Car Club, the original club for MG enthusiasts.”

Prices To be announced

More info www.mgcc.co.uk/mglive/

Simply VW at Beaulieu

When? June 20

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN (map)

Organiser’s description “All VW owners are invited to drive into Beaulieu on Saturday 20th June and park up within the museum complex for Simply VW. It promises to be a superb day out for both VW owners and enthusiasts.”

Prices Participants — adults £12.50, children aged 5 to 16 £6. Standard entry — adults £24.75, senior citizens and students £23.75, children aged 5 to 16 £12.50. Children aged under-5 enter for free.

More info www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/simply-vw/

Bicester Heritage Super Scramble

When? June 21

Where? Bicester Heritage, Buckingham Road, Bicester, Oxfordshire, OX27 8AL (map)

Organiser’s description “After the success of the inaugural Super Scramble in 2019, we are delighted to host this action packed celebration of historic vehicles again. Bigger, better and more action packed than the well-established triannual open days, the Super Scramble will see the beautiful former RAF Technical Site filled with a specially curated collection of historic vehicles, the test track brought to life with cars demonstrating for the crowds and visiting aircraft on the historic airfield.”

Prices To be announced

More info www.bicesterheritage.co.uk/whaton/superscramble-2020-2/

Bromley Pageant of Motoring

When? June 21

Where? Norman Park, Hayes Lane, Bromley, BR2 9EF (map)

Organiser’s description “Where else would you find more than 3,000 classic cars in one place? It is a superb celebration of all things motoring and provides one of the best opportunities available to soak up Bromley’s unique atmosphere of friendly club stands, displays and fellow enthusiasts.”

Prices Adults £12, children aged 5-15 £5. Under-5s enter for free (all children must be accompanied by a paying adult).

More info www.bromleypageant.co.uk

Simply Jaguar at Beaulieu

When? June 28

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN (map)

Organiser’s description “All Jaguar owners are invited to drive into Beaulieu on Sunday 28th June and park up within the museum complex for a superb day out for both Jaguar owners and enthusiasts.”

Prices Participants — adults £12.50, children aged 5 to 16 £6. Standard entry — adults £24.75, senior citizens and students £23.75, children aged 5 to 16 £12.50. Children aged under-5 enter for free.

More info www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/simply-jaguar/

JULY

FIM Superbike World Championship UK round at Donington Park

When? July 3-5

Where? Donington Park, Castle Donington, Derby, DE7 4BN

Organiser’s description “World Superbikes will race three times across the weekend, with Superpole qualifying and Race One on Saturday, before the Superpole race and Race Two on Sunday. As well as the WorldSBK triple header, there’s a full international support race card and action from top-level British categories.”

Prices Adults from £25. Teenagers ages 13-15 from £15. Under-13s enter for free.

More info doningtonpark.msv.com/DP-20-WSB

VHRA 2020 Pendine Sands Hot Rod Races

When? July 4-5

Where? Pendine Sands, Pendine, Camarthen, Wales, SA33 4PQ

Organiser’s description “This incredible, award winning event has fast become the most important date on the UK hot rod calendar, with participants coming from all over the globe to take part in the world’s fastest and most exciting beach racing competition available to traditional hot rods and customs.”

Prices Free to spectate

More info vhra.co.uk/VHRA/Pendine_Sands.html

Goodwood Festival of Speed

When? July 9-12

Where? Goodwood House, Chichester, West Sussex, PO18 0PX (map)

Organiser’s description “The Festival of Speed is the largest motoring garden party in the world – a unique summer weekend that brings together an impossibly heady mix of cars, stars and motor sport ‘royalty’ to create the largest car culture event in the world. Held in the immaculate grounds of Goodwood House, this annual hill-climb event is a true celebration of motor sport and all things automotive.”

Prices Adults from £42, “young persons” aged 13-21 from £21. Under-13s enter for free.

More info www.goodwood.com/motorsport/festival-of-speed/

BMC and Leyland Show

When? July 12

Where? British Motor Museum, Banbury Road, Gaydon, Warwickshire, CV35 0BJ (map)

Organiser’s description “A show for vehicles produced by BMC, British Leyland and Rover Group with everything from the Morris Mini Minor to the large Rover 800.”

Prices Adults £11.50, children aged 5-16 £5, Under-5s enter for free. BMC, British Leyland or Rover Group vehicle display £8.

More info www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/events/bmc-and-leyland-show/

Simply Land Rover at Beaulieu

When? July 12

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN (map)

Organiser’s description “All Land Rover owners are invited to drive into Beaulieu on Sunday 12th July and park up within the museum complex for what promises to be a superb day out for both Land Rover owners and enthusiasts.”

Prices Participants — adults £12.50, children aged 5 to 16 £6. Standard entry — adults £24.75, senior citizens and students £23.75, children aged 5 to 16 £12.50. Children aged under-5 enter for free.

More info www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/simply-land-rover/

Formula 1 British Grand Prix

When? July 17-19

Where? Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, Northamptonshire, NN12 8TN (map)

Organiser’s description “2020 is set to be another adrenaline-fuelled, entertainment-packed racing weekend. With our impressive facilities and a thrilling line up of concerts and activities, you can watch the drama unfold on our historic track as you want to.”

Prices Adults from £55, children aged 11-15 from £49.50. Under-11s enter for free.

More info www.silverstone.co.uk/events/2020-formula-1-british-grand-prix/

JapFest Donington

When? July 18

Where? Donington Park Circuit, Castle Donington, Derby, DE74 2BN (map)

Organiser’s description “Expect an unmissable event when Japfest Donington bursts back onto Donington Circuit in 2020! Japfest Donington is the ultimate high performance event and is all about pushing the cars to their limits and delivering an adrenaline pumping, heart racing day out. ”

Prices Advance discount — adults £20, two children aged under-14 enter for free with paying adult (each additional child £5). On the day — £28 per person.

More info fastcar.co.uk/japfest-donington/

CarFest North

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When? July 24-26

Where? Bolesworth Castle, Tattenhall, Chester CH3 9HQ

Organiser’s description “CarFest will be nine years old in 2020, and over the past nine years we have played host to nearly one million visitors and your amazing fundraising efforts have helped thousands of vulnerable, disadvantaged and sick children and their families across the country. The team at CarFest HQ is busy planning and creating more fabulous things for you to do over the weekend, so you and your families can continue to #MakeMoreMemories.”

Prices Adults from £71, children ages 6-16 from £16, under-6s enter for free (free ticket must be ordered online).

More info carfest.org/welcome/welcome-to-carfest-north-2020/

Festival of the Unexceptional

When? July 25

Where? Grimsthorpe Castle, Bourne, Lincolnshire PE10 0LY

Organiser’s description “Festival of the Unexceptional celebrates the cars that were the workhorses of their day: the base model saloons, hatchbacks and estates that were sold in their millions between roughly 1968 and 1989, and are now so rare.”

Prices Tickets on sale from February 2020

More info unexceptionalcars.co.uk

Summer Action Festival

When? July 25

Where? Castle Combe Circuit, Chippenham, Wiltshire, SN14 7EY

Organiser’s description “Cars of all makes, all models and all ages. Featuring track time, club displays, drift demos, show and shine competition and much more…”

Prices Adults £12.50

More info castlecombecircuit.co.uk/shows/summer-action-festival

Simply Japanese at Beaulieu

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When? July 26

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN

Organiser’s description “All Japanese models are welcome at the ninth Simply Japanese event, which is set to provide a great opportunity to admire the wide variety of vehicles on display and to connect with fellow enthusiasts. Old or new, heavily modified or straight from the showroom floor, you can expect to see Nissans, Hondas, Suzukis and Subarus amongst the many marques on display.”

Prices Participants — adults £12.50, children aged 5 to 16 £6. Standard entry — adults £24.75, senior citizens and students £23.75, children aged 5 to 16 £12.50. Children aged under-5 enter for free.

More info beaulieu.co.uk/events/simply-japanese/

Silverstone Classic

When? July 31 – August 2

Where? Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, Northamptonshire, NN12 8TN

Organiser’s description “Come to the Silverstone Classic for some Rocking and Racing next summer and join in with the event’s 30th anniversary celebrations. The cars truly are the stars at the Classic on track and across the massive club displays too, but there’s also flat out fun for the whole family.”

Prices ‘Early Bird’ discount (ends March 31) – adults from £39, young adults ages 17-21 from £35.10, children ages 6-16 from £6. Under-6s enter for free.

More info https://www.silverstoneclassic.com/

AUGUST

Beaulieu Supercar Weekend

When? August 8-9

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN

Organiser’s description “Join us for the award winning Beaulieu Supercar Weekend on the 8th-9th August; the must-see family spectacular that brings some of the world’s most exclusive and desirable motors to Beaulieu.”

Prices Adults from £19.50, children from £9.50

More info beaulieu.co.uk/events/beaulieu-supercar-weekend/

Festival Italia at Brands Hatch

When? August 16

Where? Brands Hatch Circuit, Fawkham, Longfield, Kent, DA3 8NG

Organiser’s description “Festival Italia is a celebration of all things Italian with a particular emphasis on the beauty, and prowess of the cars, bikes and motor racing legends. This Italian Festival at Brands Hatch gives you the chance to embrace Italian culture, music, food and wine while surrounded by the finest Ferrari, Maserati, Fiat, Ducati, Lancia, Abarth, Lamborghini, Alfa Romeo, Aprilia and more have to offer.”

Prices Adults £20, teenagers ages 13-15 £13. Under-13s enter for free.

More info festivalitalia.com

DTM (German Touring Cars) and W Series at Brands Hatch

When? August 22-23

Where? Brands Hatch Circuit, Fawkham, Longfield, Kent, DA3 8NG

Organiser’s description “The DTM returns to the full Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit once more next August for two scintillating races featuring the world’s fastest touring cars, with machinery from Audi, BMW and Aston Martin. The DTM cars will race twice across the weekend with a contest on both Saturday and Sunday, whilst a full support programme is set to include the second season of the revolutionary all-female W Series, and the return of Lotus Cup Europe and Mini 7s/Miglias. The event will also feature historic F1 demos.”

Prices Adults from £25, ages 13-15 from £15. Under-13s enter for free.

More info brandshatch.msv.com/BH-20-DTM/

Simply Mercedes at Beaulieu

When? August 23

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN

Organiser’s description “All Mercedes-Benz owners are invited to drive into Beaulieu on Sunday 23rd August and park up within the museum complex for what promises to be a superb day out for Mercedes owners and enthusiasts.”

Prices Participants — adults £12.50, children aged 5 to 16 £6. Standard entry — adults £24.75, senior citizens and students £23.75, children aged 5 to 16 £12.50. Children aged under-5 enter for free.

More info beaulieu.co.uk/events/simply-mercedes/

CarFest South

When? August 28-30

Where? Laverstoke Park Farm, Overton Road, Overton, Winchester, Hampshire, RG25 3DR

Organiser’s description “CarFest will be nine years old in 2020, and over the past nine years we have played host to nearly one million visitors and your amazing fundraising efforts have helped thousands of vulnerable, disadvantaged and sick children and their families across the country.

The team at CarFest HQ is busy planning and creating more fabulous things for you to do over the weekend, so you and your families can continue to #MakeMoreMemories.”

Prices Adults from £71. Children ages 6-16 from £16. Under-6s enter for free (free ticket must be ordered online).

More info carfest.org/welcome/welcome-to-carfest-south-2020/

MotoGP British Grand Prix

When? August 28-30

Where? Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, Northamptonshire, NN12 8TN

Organiser’s description “Silverstone is incredibly excited to be hosting the British round of the MotoGP world championship in what promises to be an incredible 2020 season. The MotoGP race at Silverstone will be the pinnacle of two-wheel racing in the UK in 2020.”

Prices Adults from £20. Under-16s enter for free.

More info silverstone.co.uk/events/2020-british-grand-prix-motogp/

Supercar Fest: The Hill

When? August 30

Where? Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb, Worcester, Worcestershire, WR6 6RP

Organiser’s description “After the huge success of the inaugural Supercar Fest held at Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb in July 2019 we are returning for 2020. Join us on Sunday 30th August (bank holiday weekend) for another action packed day out for all the family in the Worcestershire countryside.

“The one day festival will once again showcase the best modern day and classic supercars ever built. Enjoy unrestricted access to the Supercar Paddock where you can get up close and personal with some of the world’s most exotic machines ever made.”

Prices ‘Early bird’ discount – adults £15. Advance discount — adults £20. On the gate – adults £25. Under-16s enter for free.

More info supercarfest.co.uk/the-hill

SEPTEMBER

WEC 6 Hours of Silverstone

When? September 4-6

Where? Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, Northamptonshire, NN12 8TN

Organiser’s description “The FIA World Endurance Championship is back at Silverstone for its now-traditional season-opening festival of sports car racing. As ever, there’s plenty on offer to entertain the fans. Enjoy hundreds of overtakes, plenty of amazing action, lots of familiar faces, open paddocks and the chance to get close to the stars and cars.”

Prices Adults from £16. Under-16s enter for free.

More info silverstone.co.uk/events/fia-world-endurance-championship-2020/

Goodwood Revival

When? September 11-13

Where? Goodwood Motor Circuit, Chichester, West Sussex PO18 0PX

Organiser’s description “The Goodwood Revival is the world’s most popular historic motor race meeting and the only event of its kind to be staged entirely in the nostalgic time capsule of the 1940s, 50s and 60s that relives the glory days of Goodwood Motor Circuit. It is the biggest and best historic motor racing party of the year.”

Prices Adults from £60, young persons aged 13-21 from £30. Under-13s enter for free.

More info goodwood.com/motorsport/goodwood-revival/

Kop Hill Climb Festival

When? September 19-20

Where? Kop Hill Road, Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire, HP27 0LA

Organiser’s description “Since 1999 the annual Kop Hill Climb Festival is held in September. Our unique combination of beautiful location, historical significance and family-fun day out makes the festival a major fixture on the historic motor sport calendar, welcoming thousands of visitors and raising huge sums of money for local charities across Buckinghamshire.”

Prices ‘Early Bird’ discount (ends 1 July) – adults £10, children aged under-18 £3.

More info kophillclimb.org.uk

Horsham Americarna

When? September 27

Where? Horsham, West Sussex

Organiser’s description “Horsham Americarna is a free cars, bikes and more event set in the heart of the West Sussex market town of Horsham, West Sussex. The event is designed as a fun and chilled day out for owners of exciting American cars and bikes and town visitors. American themed entertainments, fashions, street food and stalls add to the atmosphere and make for a great day out for all the family.”

Prices Free

More info discoverhorshamdistrict.co.uk/whats-on/events/americarna/

OCTOBER

Bicester Heritage October Scramble

When? October 4

Where? Bicester Heritage, Buckingham Road, Bicester, Oxfordshire, OX27 8AL

Organiser’s description “Having been off limits to the public for the best part of one hundred years in the hands of the RAF and MOD, historic vehicle owners and enthusiasts can now drive through the gates to this once hidden location and spend a Sunday morning freely exploring the Technical Site, specialists businesses based here and bring their own pre-1990 vehicles to add to the diverse display of machinery that makes this event so spectacular.”

Prices To be announced

More info bicesterheritage.co.uk/whaton/january-3/

FIA Wales Rally GB

When? October 29 – November 1

Where? Wales (route to be confirmed)

Organiser’s description “Appealing to the purists, the UK’s round of the electrifying WRC will move back to a more traditional end-of-season date and be staged from Thursday 29 October to Sunday 1 November. As the penultimate – and final European round – on a calendar that commences in Monte Carlo in late January and finishes in Japan in late November, Wales once again is certain to deliver maximum excitement as the 2020 title race reaches its thrilling finale.”

Prices To be announced

More info walesrallygb.com

[Photo: at-world.com]

NOVEMBER

London to Brighton Veteran Car Run

When? November 1

Where? Start line – Hyde Park, London (expected). Half-way check point — High Street, Crawley, West Sussex (expected). Finish line — Madeira Drive, Brighton, West Sussex (expected).

Organiser’s description “With its unique atmosphere and camaraderie, the Veteran Car Run travelling from London to Brighton (staged specifically as a non-profit making veneration) commemorates the Emancipation Run of 14th November 1896, which celebrated the Locomotives on the Highway Act. The Act raised the speed limit for ‘light locomotives’ from 4 to 14 mph and abolished the need for these vehicles to be preceded by a man on foot waving a red flag.”

Prices Free to spectate

More info veterancarrun.com

Simply Smart at Beaulieu

When? November 8

Where? National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, New Forest, Hampshire, SO42 7ZN

Organiser’s description “All owners of smart cars are invited to drive into Beaulieu on Sunday 8th November and park up within the museum complex for what promises to be a superb day out for both smart car owners and enthusiasts.”

Prices Participants — adults £12.50, children aged 5 to 16 £6. Standard entry — adults £24.75, senior citizens and students £23.75, children aged 5 to 16 £12.50. Children aged under-5 enter for free.

More info beaulieu.co.uk/events/simply-smart/

