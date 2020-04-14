Gallery: Drive-thru coronavirus — how cars are helping during the pandemic

THE CORONAVIRUS lockdown has seen governments around the world ordering citizens to social distance, resulting in some highly innovative uses of cars.

As well as the drive-thru Covid-19 testing stations popping up in car parks — including one at the Daytona International Speedway racing track, as shown in our gallery above (click here if you can’t see it) — cars are allowing food banks, farmers markets and churches to continue operating through lockdown.

