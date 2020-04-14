Gallery: Drive-thru coronavirus — how cars are helping during the pandemic

Subscribe to The Times
Father Scott Holmer of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church makes the sign of the cross while holding daily confession in the church parking lot in Bowie, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
In Newton Massachusetts, two children dressed as the Easter Bunny and an Easter chick waved to cars during a drive-thru Easter photo session at StoryHeights Church. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
In Racine, Wisconsin, election officials arranged outdoor polling booths and drive-up voting in the Presidential Primary, with drive-up voting also available in Denver, Colorado and San Diego, California (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Food markets have adapted to offer drive-thru options, this one in Tokyo. (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)
At the Bloomington Community Farmer’s Market in Indiana, workers wearing face masks bring out online orders to customers waiting in their cars at the Switchyard Pavilion. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
The Islamic Society of Central Florida distributed food from the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Orlando. The organisation reports requests for help are at an all-time high due to job losses caused by the pandemic. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
1 of 3: In Dayton, Ohio, the congregation of First Grace Church were asked to stay in their cars for the outdoor Easter service. (Photos by Megan Jelinger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
2 of 3: In Dayton, Ohio, the congregation of First Grace Church were asked to stay in their cars for the outdoor Easter service. (Photos by Megan Jelinger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
3 of 3: In Dayton, Ohio, the congregation of First Grace Church were asked to stay in their cars for the outdoor Easter service. (Photos by Megan Jelinger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
In Portugal, Father Nuno Westood toured the suburb of Oeiras, Lisbon, in convertible Smart car. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
In Erfurt, Germany, Pastor Christoph Knoll preached his Easter Sunday sermon to a flock of Audis, VWs, Renaults and Peugeots from a plinth in the car park of the Messe Erfurt trade fairgrounds. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)
Drive-thru Covid-19 testing stations are now a common sight all around the world, this one at the Daytona International Speedway at Daytona Beach in Florida. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
In Sabattus, Maine, Father Seamus Griesbach has used his carpentry skills to install a drive-thru confessional at Our Lady of the Rosary. (Staff photo by Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)
In Cooley, Co. Louth, Ireland, a video showing Father Malachi Conlan being driven around in a 1982 popemobile giving the Easter blessing went viral. [Twitter / @lynsavo]
THE CORONAVIRUS lockdown has seen governments around the world ordering citizens to social distance, resulting in some highly innovative uses of cars.

As well as the drive-thru Covid-19 testing stations popping up in car parks — including one at the Daytona International Speedway racing track, as shown in our gallery above (click here if you can’t see it) — cars are allowing food banks, farmers markets and churches to continue operating through lockdown.

