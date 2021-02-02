Nine best Lego sets for car lovers

LEGO has announced that it will be releasing a version of a classic, late-70s Porsche 911, as a two-in-one set that will allow builders to make either the 911 Turbo or 911 Targa, depending on their mood.

The introduction of this clever set (pictured above), featuring one of the icons of the motoring world, has got us thinking about our favourite plastic brick-built cars of the last few years.

All the models listed below are available to purchase now — perhaps they’ll be able to tide you over until the Porsche 911 releases at the beginning of March. We’ve even listed another 911, in case you simply cannot wait.

1. Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37



Released in summer 2020, the Lego Lamborghini Sian is a 1:8 model of the exclusive hybrid hypercar (just 63 of the real thing will be made), which was unveiled in 2019.

The set is one of the biggest Lego Technic cars ever produced, measuring 60cm x 25cm x 5cm. It’s also one of the most intricate: it comprises 3,696 pieces, and the finished product includes features like Lamborghini’s characteristic scissor doors and an eight-speed sequential gearbox that can be manipulated using functioning flappy paddles.

There’s also a version of the car’s V12 engine, which in real life is a beefier version of the one used in the Aventador SVJ.

Admittedly, it’s not cheap, at £349.99, but if you have some time on your hands to get stuck into a seriously involving project, it’s a guaranteed de-stresser — we know from building the similarly-sized Lego Bugatti Chiron (below).

It’s also a steal compared to the circa-£3m real car, though it probably won’t do 0-60mph in 2.8 seconds.

Price £349.99

Buy it at Lego Store

2. Lego Technic Land Rover Defender



Announced shortly after the release of the real thing in 2019, Lego’s collaboration with Land Rover belongs, like the Lamborghini Sian, to Lego’s Technic family. That means that it’s aimed strictly at an older audience, has a number of working functions and a advanced difficulty level.

Working functions in the Defender include what Lego labelled at the time “the most sophisticated Lego Technic gearbox to date”. That comes in the form of a four speed (half the number that you’ll find in the real thing, but we’ll let them off) transmission that can be used via interior shifter controls, complemented by a low-range transfer box that, in real life, enables low-speed scrambling when off-road.

The set comprises 2,573 components — more than a thousand less than the Sian or the Bugatti Chiron — but that also means that it’s less than half the price of those models. No complaints here.

Price £159.99

Buy it at Lego Store

3. Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron

The Lego Bugatti Chiron is, like its successor — the Lego Lamborghini Sian — a 1:8 model of the real thing, and comes in at the pricier end of the spectrum: £329.99.

And, like other technic sets, it’s no simple build: it took three Sunday Times Driving writers 27 hours to complete it between them, due to dextrous tasks like constructing the differentials, driveshaft and gearbox.

Other features copied over from the real beast include its F1-style double wishbone suspension, as well as its movable rear wing, which comes complete with “handling” and “top speed” modes.

Price £329.99

Buy it at Lego Store

4. Lego Technic Porsche 911 RSR



The Porsche 911 Turbo/Targa kit that Lego will release on March 1, 2021 (see intro) isn’t the company’s first stab at recreating the legendary car in brick — it’s previously released a Technic version of the 911 GT3 RS, which has now been retired, as well as this: the 911 RSR.

The Lego set is based on the mid-engined car developed by Porsche in 2017 for use in endurance racing events, including the Le Mans 24 Hours. Although Porsche has now replaced it with a new version, also called the 911 RSR but with components that are reportedly 95% new, the Lego set is unlikely to seem terrifically out of date, given that it was never an exact likeness.

It’s certainly no less cool as a result. the set comprises 1,580 pieces and has features including a working differential, independent suspension and a recreation of the six-cylinder boxer engine with working pistons.

Price £139.99

Buy it at Lego Store

5. Lego Creator Ford Mustang



So far, we’ve mostly focused on European supercars, but Lego isn’t averse to a bit of American muscle. As a part of Lego’s Creator series, this 1960s Ford Mustang doesn’t have the technical complexity of the Sian, Defender, Chiron or 911 RSR, but comes with enough specialised components to keep it interesting.

These include a detailed V8 engine, with optional additions including a supercharger and nitrous tank, in case you’re a bit more Fast and Furious than you are Bullitt.

Price £119.99

Buy it at Lego Store

6. Lego Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51”



The Ferrari 488 GTE competed against the Porsche 911 RSR mentioned above in the 2017 and 2018 World Endurance Championships, including at the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The number 51 factory-backed AF Corse car, raced by British driver James Calado alongside Alessandro Pier Guidi and Daniel Serra, took second place overall in the GTE Pro category at the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans, splitting the two Aston Martins.

As a Technic set, this model includes front and rear suspension, and a recreation of the car’s V8 engine with working pistons.

If you’re a Ferrari fan who’s not in the market to spend £169.99 right now, then you might find a 275-piece version of another modern, fast Ferrari more alluring: the £17.99 Lego Speed Champions Ferrari F8 Tributo.

Price £169.99

Buy it at Lego Store

7. Lego Creator James Bond Aston Martin DB5



In case you weren’t able to get your hands on one of the 25 £3.3m continuation DB5s complete with 007-level spy equipment that Aston Martin released last year, this might be for you: a Lego James Bond DB5, with Goldfinger gadgets such as ejector seats, machine guns, tyre scythes and revolving number plates.

The set belongs to the Creator Expert collection, meaning that it’s aimed at a more sophisticated audience than the standard Creator series — those aged 16 and over, specifically. With 1,295 pieces and a number of special features, this might scratch your James Bond itch until No Time to Die finally comes out in October (hopefully!).

Price £129.99

Buy it at Lego Store

8. Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR



The Senna GTR is the fastest production car around a track that McLaren has ever made. Unlike the normal Senna, it is not road legal, thanks to features including a massive rear wing, and it’s also wider and lower, resulting in a hell of a lot of downforce. It is, essentially, the Senna liberated from the bonds of road-car restrictions. Unsurprisingly, only 75 were made, and all have sold out.

However, you can still admire the Senna GTR’s downforce-abundant dimensions with this Technic model, which has less than a quarter of the number of pieces as the Lamborghini Sian set, but costs less than a seventh of the price.

Price £44.99

Buy it at Lego Store

9. Lego Speed Champions 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1



The Audi Quattro needs little introduction — thanks to its successful use of a four wheel drive system, it changed the face of not only rallying, but the entire automotive landscape when it hit the dirt in 1980. The Sport Quattro S1, introduced five years later, has a shorter wheelbase as well as more noticeable features such as a huge rear wing and overhangs.

This Lego version is highly affordable, belonging to the Speed Champions series (which also includes the Ferrari F40, Nissan GT-R and Jaguar’s Formula E car). It has 250 pieces, and will set you back less than £20.

Price £17.99

Buy it at Lego Store

Tweet to @KieranAhuja Follow @KieranAhuja

This article features products that have been chosen independently by Driving.co.uk journalists, and our reviews are unbiased. We may earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to affect our opinions.

– After reading about the nine best Lego sets for car lovers, you might be interested in a teenager who has painstakingly recreated a 1929 Bentley Blower out of the plastic bricks.

– To celebrate the release of the second Lego Movie in 2018, Chevrolet spent 2,000 hours making a Silverado pick-up truck out of Lego.

– If you’re interested in car toys, you might want to read about the rebirth of Micro Machines, the eighties toy sensation.